Baseball is back in Lowell! Spinners ready to run the bases once again following a five-year hiatus

LOWELL, Mass. — The Lowell Spinners are on their way back to the field for the first time in years with a full franchise revamp.

“Boy, it was a heck of a ride. We sold out 413 games in a row. We had some amazing players come through here: Mookie Betts, Jonathan Papelbon, Kevin Youkilis, and Johnny Damon. So it’s fun to see this kind of comeback to life,” Tim Bawmann, the Chief Operating Officer of the Lowell Spinners, said.

“....oh my god, they are specimens. They are genuinely major league candidates,” John Croteau, the Chairman and CEO of the Spinners, described.

Croteau is excited for the team’s potential and all that they’ll learn in Lowell.

“I view baseball as a classroom for life skills and the things they learn by playing baseball; leadership, teamwork, resilience, dealing with adversity, those carry you throughout your entire life,” he said.

Shifting from minor league to collegiate, team leaders say it will be similar to what fans see coming out of the cape league and similar to the talent the Spinners have had in previous years.

“You know, the talent on the field is going to be very similar to what it was before, and I mentioned Mookie earlier because when Mookie was here, he was 17-years-old. Our kids are older, 18 to 21-years-old. So I think the talent on the field is going to be just as good and you’ll see kids that will go from this league all the way to the big leagues, so that’ll be the same, and entertainment will be just as good if not better than it was before,” Bawmann explained.

Speaking of talent, the Spinners say it’s expected to set the bar higher than before.

“It’s 75 percent entertainment, 25 percent sports, and it’s not back in name only. The whole game day experience, the whole fan experience, the whole 100 percent. That plus more. It’s also modernized in the past 5 years since they’ve been out,” Croteau added.

The Spinners are also promising to keep the game day experience affordable for families.

“It’s $10 to $12 tickets. I mean, where can you go for anything for $10? And we make sure our concessions are affordable as well. You can bring a family of four and still come out well under a hundred bucks,” he said.

The stadium can hold up to five thousand fans.

“...even on a Monday night in June, July, or August, you knew you were gonna have 5 thousand people here. The economic impact that a franchise can have if we can get back to, or the slightest of what we were back then, think about the restaurants and the hotels and the businesses. There’s only a spill-over effect,” Bawmann said.

Not to mention, a successful Spinners team would be a homerun for the true baseball fans, who may be a little frustrated with how things are going at Fenway.

“It’s a good thing for us. I’m all about Red Sox nation but with the way they are playing right now it’s going to put more butts in the seats here and again it’s just for players to have that extra platform to keep playing the game they love but then also to make their name known to hopefully play beyond college baseball,” Marc Deschenes, Principal Owner and Chief Baseball Officer of the Lowell Spinners said.

Opening day is coming up on May 29th at 7 p.m. Kids who attend the game will be able to run the bases afterwards, and fans can expect fireworks.

Tickets are going quickly, and officials say the game is almost sold out. For tickets, head to their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group