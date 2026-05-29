Teen hospitalized following stabbing at Lynn playground

LYNN, Mass. — A 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital on Friday after police responded to an alleged stabbing at a Lynn playground.

Police say that they were dispatched Friday afternoon to a playground on Bennet Street to reports of a stabbing.

There, officers found the 14-year-old victim inside the playground. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he is in stable condition.

Police say that they believe this was an “isolated incident,” and that there is no threat to the public.

At this time, there is no word on any suspect or any arrests connected to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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