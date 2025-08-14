‘Just come home’: family and friends desperate, continue search for pregnant Rehoboth teen

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Family and friends of Kylee Monteiro funneled through the Rehoboth police station on Thursday, still desperately sharing information in their continued search for the 18-year-old.

Monteiro was last seen last Thursday, August 7th. Her family said her last known location was at her boyfriend’s house.

Those close to Monteiro shared videos, information, and more. They’ve also taken to social media to grow awareness of the case.

“I think something bad has happened to Kylee,” said friend Delaney Potter on TikTok. “I think she’s still in the area of Rehoboth.”

Thursday, she, too, was at the police station.

“I just want her to be found,” Potter told Boston 25 on Thursday.

Boston 25 news reporter Daniel Coates asked, “Do you believe she’s still out there?”

Potter responded, “? Yes, but I don’t believe she’s alive.”

Another close relative of Monteiro’s, Juliette Piette, said, “This has been a brutal week for all of us... Please, just come home. We love you and we miss you.”

Rehoboth Police told Boston 25 on Thursday they have no updates regarding their search. No arrests have been reported since her disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

