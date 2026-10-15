Two-year-old dies after being struck by car in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A two-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Chelsea, according to officials.

The crash happened on Bellingham Street shortly before 10 p.m., Wednesday.

The child was rushed to CHA Everett Hospital, but later died of her injuries, police say.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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