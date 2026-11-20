HAMPDEN, CT — A lockdown has been lifted at Quinnipiac University after emergency responders searched all campus buildings and found no threat.

Classes at the Connecticut school are canceled Friday.

The university said on its X account just before 2:30 a.m. that emergency responders had completed a sweep of all campus buildings and found no threat.

Alert: The lockdown has been lifted at the Mount Carmel Campus. Emergency response officials have completed a thorough sweep of all campus buildings and determined it is safe to resume normal activities. — Quinnipiac University (@QuinnipiacU) November 20, 2026

The school, located just outside New Haven, issued the lockdown around 9 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a possible gunman on campus.

Pictures circulating on social media showed what appeared to be an armed man, but police did not confirm those images were authentic.

It remains unclear whether there was ever a threat or if the initial report was some type of hoax.

Counseling services are being made available to students and staff Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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