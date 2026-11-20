AUBURN, Mass. — Two lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike are closed in Auburn following a crash involving tractor-trailers and a fuel spill Friday morning.

According to MassDOT, the closures are on Interstate 90 eastbound at mile marker 92.2, between I-290 and Route 20.

Traffic impacts are expected to continue through the morning commute.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Video from the scene showed the aftermath of an apparent fire, with debris strewn across the roadway.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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