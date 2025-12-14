Local tea shop in Providence helped officials track down suspect in Brown University mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A local tea shop in Providence helped police track down a suspect overnight after the Brown University mass shooting.

Yesterday, a masked gunman opened fire on students taking final exams around 4 p.m. in the engineering building leaving two dead, and nine others injured.

Police shared surveillance of the suspect late last night wearing all black, who fled on foot shortly after the shooting.

In a statement on Facebook, a Providence business called Ceremony Tea, which is located on 406 Brook Street just around the corner from where the incident occurred, shared that their landlord David Baskin and his family had stayed up through the night reviewing surveillance footage alongside the FBI and had spotted the individual walking through the neighborhood.

“We want to sincerely thank David and his family for moving quickly, staying vigilant, and looking out for this community,” the statement said.

Surrounding businesses in the community will be closed today, including Ceremony Tea.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

