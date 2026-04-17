Local runner paying it forward to youth program, gearing up for Boston marathon

BOSTON — One Boston marathon runner is crossing the finish line with a goal to give back to the community that helped shape her.

Abby Usherwood is running the Boston marathon for the first time in honor of Youth Connect. It’s a program that works with Boston police to connect at risk teens and families with counseling and essential resources.

Usherwood reflects with Boston 25 News on how this program hits close to home and thanks her school social worker who she says helped her through a tough childhood, now she’s hoping to pay it forward.

Usherwood is raising funds for the program and spreading awareness in hopes to expand support for underserved youth across Boston.

Get involved: YouthConnect | Mental Health Youth Program in Boston | BGCB

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group