Boston Marathon weekend: Everything you need to know about fan fest, events an safety

BOSTON — Boston is officially stepping into marathon mode, and the city has been preparing well in advance for the 130th running of the race.

Extra security measures will be in place throughout the weekend to keep runners and spectators safe.

Later this morning, Mayor Michelle Wu and city leaders will hold a public safety press conference at 9 a.m. inside the Fairmont Copley Plaza Grand Ballroom, outlining what to expect on race day and how the city is working to ensure a smooth, secure event.

Marathon weekend events begin Friday:

Bank of America Boston Marathon Expo

📍 Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston St. Hours:

Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Expo opens this morning at 10, welcoming runners, friends, and fans. Participants will pick up:

Bib numbers

Race packets

Official race T‑shirts

Visitors can explore sponsor booths, take photos, and shop the largest collection of adidas Boston Marathon gear in the city.

Boston Marathon Fan Fest — Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods

📍 City Hall Plaza Opens Today at 3 p.m.

Fan Fest is the heart of marathon weekend energy. Expect:

Live music & entertainment

Meet‑and‑greets with Boston Marathon champions

Photo ops

Food and beer vendors

It’s the perfect spot to soak in the excitement leading up to Marathon Monday.

Samuel Adams Run Pub

📍 Inside Fan Fest at City Hall Plaza

Unwind with a Samuel Adams 26.2 Brew at the marathon‑themed beer garden. The Run Pub will feature special events and plenty of weekend fun.

B.A.A. 5K — Saturday Morning

📍 Starts on Boylston Stree: 8 a.m. Saturday

The weekend’s first big athletic event kicks off tomorrow morning. With around 10,000 runners expected, the B.A.A. 5K brings energy and crowds to the Back Bay as the city warms up for the main event.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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