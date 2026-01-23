Local ice cream shop unveils new ice cream flavor inspired by Drake Maye, Patriots

A Reading favorite is getting into the game‑day spirit.

Cal’s Creamery is rolling out a brand‑new, Patriots‑themed flavor just in time for fans to show their support.

The limited‑edition creation is called Frozen Mayhem, and it’s already turning heads.

The flavor starts with a smooth vanilla base, then gets packed with homemade chocolate chips and a generous Oreo swirl — a combination designed for maximum chaos in every scoop.

Cal’s Creamery says the idea came from Ann Michael Maye’s viral “Bakemas” tradition, where she bakes a new treat every day throughout December.

Inspired by her creativity and festive energy, the shop decided to bring that same spirit to their ice cream case.

And for fans looking to take things up a notch, Frozen Mayhem isn’t just available by the scoop.

You can also order it as an ice cream cake, complete with a message that reads: “Let the Mayhem Continue.”

The Patriots take on the Broncos in the AFC Championship in Denver on Sunday at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

