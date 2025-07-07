Local communities receiving out-of-state assistance as trash strike enters 7th day

CANTON, Mass. — Some local communities are receiving out-of-state assistance as the trash strike enters its seventh day.

Republic Services is sending crews from out of state to handle the trash collection in Canton and Gloucester, as local union workers continue their strike following failed contract negotiations.

The Teamsters Local 25 union says they’re fighting for better wages and benefits in its contract with Republic Services.

“I’ll pick my own trash up and I’ll support the union guys,” said Canton resident Brian O’Keeffe. “They deserve to get paid for the work they do, you know this company is making billions of dollars, they can afford to pay their workers too.”

Residents in Canton are relieved to see their trash collected after a week without service, especially with the recent heat and holiday weekend exacerbating the situation.

Republic Services and the union have met with a federal mediator, but they have not reached an agreement, leaving the strike unresolved.

While Canton residents see relief today, other communities are still waiting for their trash to be picked up, as negotiations between Republic Services and Teamsters Local 25 continue.

Republic Services tells Boston 25 News that they hope to have another update early this week.

The Massachusetts towns affected by the strike are:

Peabody

Manchester-by-the-Sea

Gloucester

Wakefield

Marblehead

Malden

Beverly

Danvers

North Reading

Lynnfield

Swampscott

Arlington

Watertown

Canton

Boston 25 News asked Republic Services if out-of-state crews will pick up trash for all of the other town and cities impacted by the strike, but they were not able to give an answer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

