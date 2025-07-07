‘Hopefully, it all gets picked up’: Out-of-state crews offering relief as trash strike continues

CANTON, Mass. — Trash workers remained on strike for the sixth day in several communities on Sunday.

This week, crews with Republic Services from out-of-state will help collect trash that’s been piling up in some areas.

Canton and Gloucester are expected to see relief this week.

In Canton specifically, the town said trash collection is expected to resume tomorrow.

For Canton homeowner Brian O’Keeffe, he’ll continue to take his trash to the dump himself while Teamsters Local 25 fights for what they deem a fair offer from Republic Services.

“I’ll pick my own trash up and I’ll support the union guys,” said O’Keeffe. “They deserve to get paid for the work they do, you know this company is making billions of dollars they can afford to pay their workers too.”

Just around the corner from O’Keeffe, Erik Turgeon has been using a dumpster for the last few weeks while doing work on his house.

“This is a neighborhood dumpster right now so I’m happy it’s here,” said Turgeon. “I know a lot of people are.”

While the timing of needing a dumpster has been convenient for Turgeon, he’s hoping Teamsters Local 25 and Republic Services can come to an agreement soon.

“We love the garbage man, he’s awesome, his name is Joe,” explained Turgeon. “In my opinion, if he wants whatever, give it to him. The guy works hard.”

Mike Marra, also in Canton, said he’s looking forward to walking his blue trash bin to the curb.

“That’s the plan, hopefully it all gets picked up,” said Marra.

Republic Services tells Boston 25 News that they hope to have another update early this week.

Boston 25 News asked Republic Services if out-of-state crews will pick up trash for all of the other town and cities impacted by the strike, but they were not able to give an answer.

Monday will mark the seventh day since Republic Services trash workers walked off the job in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

