Local cafe in Providence organizing fundraiser for ‘John,’ Brown University tipster

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A local cafe in Providence has organized a GoFundMe for ‘John,’ the Brown University tipster who blew the mass shooting case wide open back in December.

In the days after Claudio Neves Valente shot and killed two students and injured nine other, authorities had no suspects in custody.

Photos of the person of interest were released just two hours after the shooting with a $50,000 reward posted online, and a Reddit user now identified as a former student named ‘John,’ would later say he recognized the individual.

In an affidavit, ‘John’ told police he followed and confronted Valente leaving the bathroom the day of the shooting. He was able to direct investigators to his car.

“Once they were able to positively identify a vehicle plate associated with him in the area of Providence, run that plate and find out if it’s a rental car in Boston, they were able to identify who had rented it and gather a positive identification on them pretty quickly,” Retired Boston Police Superintendent Dan Linskey told Boston 25 back in December.

Two 9mm pistols were recovered in New Hampshire with the body of Claudio Neves Valente, who committed suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

“Our community has carried a lot in the aftermath of the Brown shooting,” said the cafe in a statement.

“During that time, one local witness — known publicly as John — chose to come forward with information that helped move the investigation forward. We helped organize this GoFundMe as a small gesture of support for someone who showed courage when our neighborhood needed it most."

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $11,700.

Mayor Brett Smiley had asked FBI Director Kash Patel in a letter to award the money to ‘John,’ who he called a hero.

‘John’ has not been officially identified, and he was also reported to be homeless.

The FBI has since commented that the FBI does not disclose when an award has been paid.

