Affidavit reveals how investigators linked Brown University shooter to MIT professor’s murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Newly released court documents provide chilling details about the investigation into Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, the man accused of killing two students at Brown University and later murdering MIT professor Nuno Loureiro in Brookline.

The Brown University shooting

According to an affidavit filed by Providence Police Detective Ryan Fedo, officers responded to an active shooter call at Brown’s Barus & Holley building on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, just after 4 p.m. Inside Tanner Auditorium, two students — Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook — were pronounced dead at the scene. Nine others were wounded.

Investigators recovered 44 spent 9mm shell casings, two high-capacity magazines, and ammunition from multiple manufacturers. Witnesses described the shooter as a heavy-set male wearing a mask and dark clothing.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect circling the campus for hours before the attack and fleeing minutes after the shooting.

The breakthrough

Detectives released images of the suspect, prompting a tip from a witness who had a tense encounter with him earlier that day.

The witness, identified as “John,” said he had encountered Neves Valente hours earlier in the bathroom of the engineering building where the shooting occurred and noticed he was wearing inappropriate clothing for the weather, according to the affidavit.

He again bumped into Neves Valente a couple blocks away and saw him suddenly turn away from a Nissan sedan when he saw John.

“John” later posted on Reddit about seeing the suspect near a gray Nissan Sentra with Florida plates.

Brown 2nd person sought by police (Providence Police Department)

“John’s” tip led investigators to Flock camera hits and rental records from Alamo Rent A Car in Boston, confirming the vehicle was rented by Valente on December 1.

Police say Valente’s rental car matched the vehicle sought in the investigation. Detectives later learned Valente’s last known address was in Miami, Florida.

“Which led us to a car rental place in Massachusetts,” Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said Thursday night after Neves Valente was found dead at a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire. “Through that, the agents and their work as well were able to get us footage of this individual, as well as a copy of the agreement, which provided his real name. The video of that subject matched the description of that person of interest that this police department was desperate to put handcuffs on.”

Valente’s background

Neves Valente, 48, is a Portuguese national who studied physics at Brown from 2000 to 2001.

Immigration records show he entered the U.S. on an F-1 visa and later obtained a Diversity Visa (Green Card Lottery) in 2017, becoming a legal permanent resident.

His DV application listed Brown University and the Barus & Holley building as his institution and address.

President Trump suspended the program after learning of Neves Valente’s link to the shootings.

Connection to MIT murder

Two days after the Brown shooting, MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was killed in the foyer of his Brookline home.

Federal investigators say Neves Valente and Loureiro attended the same academic program in Portugal between 1995 and 2000.

Surveillance cameras captured Neves Valente’s rental car near the crime scene on December 15.

Manhunt ends in New Hampshire

Neves Valente was found dead inside a storage unit at Extra Space storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, on Thursday night following an intense, six-day manhunt.

Two guns and a satchel were found in the unit with the suspected shooter. Previous surveillance images showed Neves Valente carrying a satchel near the Brown campus.

New image of person of interest in Brown shooting (Providence Police Department)

Investigators say Neves Valente rented a unit at the facility, but his body was found in a different unit.

The rental car was later towed from the facility.

Charges and evidence

The Rhode Island arrest warrant for Neves Valente lists two counts of first-degree murder, multiple counts of felony assault, and firearms and ammunitation violations.

Federal authorities have charged Neves Valente with transporting a firearm across state lines with intent to commit a felony.

DNA profiles from shell casings and magazines are being compared to Neves Valente.

Ballistics analysis also shows the shootings involved different firearms, including a possible pistol with a green laser sight.

What’s next

Authorities are still working to determine a motive behind the attacks, which have shaken the Brown and MIT communities.

The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy on Neves Valente.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

