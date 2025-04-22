Live video, updates: Prosecution calls first witness to stand in Karen Read’s retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — The first witness in the retrial of Karen Read was called to the stand after opening statements in her second murder trial over the death of her police officer boyfriend were delivered Tuesday in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court.

Read is accused of striking her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence, and leaving the scene.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan delivered opening remarks on behalf of the Commonwealth, while defense attorney Alan Jackson opened for the Read legal team.

“I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” Brennan opened with. Jackson countered, “There was no collision with John O’Keefe.”

Witness testimony then started at noon with the prosecution calling its first witness to the stand: Timothy Nuttall, a firefighter/paramedic with the Canton Fire Department.

Timothy Nuttall (Timothy Nuttall -- Canton Paramedic/Firefighter)

During the first trial, Nuttall testified that he treated O’Keefe at the scene of his death and recalled Read repeatedly saying, “I hit him,” when she was asked about what happened.

Judge calls 30 minute lunch. The first witness, FF'er Nuttall will be back on the stand after that — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

AJ crossing Nuttall. He asked why Nuttall testified in Read's first trial last year that Read said "I hit him" twice. This time he says she said it 3x. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

HB questioning Canton FF'er Timothy Nuttall:



HB: When the defendant told you that she hit him, did that have any significance to you?

TN: No, sir.

HB: Did it reconcile with the injuries that you saw before you that Mr. O'Keefe was suffering from?

TN: No, sir. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan calls his 1st witness, Canton FF'er/Paramedic Timothy Nuttall, one of the 1st responders dispatched to 34 Fairview Rd.



In the 1st trial, He testified that KR said, "i hit him" at the scene and Brennan mentioned Nuttall during his opening. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Openings done. Judge calls for morning recess. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

AJ in opening statement:



"John O'Keefe did not suffer from hypothermia, as the Commonwealth will undoubtedly allege... the scientific evidence and the medical evidence will establish that John O'Keefe had to be injured somewhere else. Somewhere warmer. And his body had to have… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

AJ in opening:



"the evidence will establish that John got out of the SUV and went into the house. Let me say that again. The facts are unequivocally the data, the science, the witnesses will all unequivocally establish that. John O'Keefe went into the Albert home that night." — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

AJ opening: "You'll learn that in Michael Proctor's world. He didn't care about finding the truth. In his world, his priority was to protect the brotherhood, to protect that blue wall, to protect his friends who are at the Albert's house that night." pic.twitter.com/1MVvjjPaHP — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

AJ goes right to now fired State Trooper Michael Proctor:



AJ: "you didn't hear his name in the prosecution's opening statement. Not once. And I suspect that was probably by design. But make no mistake about it, the evidence will show in this case that Michael Proctor is the very… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Alan Jackson up now for defense opening:



AJ: "The evidence in this case will establish above everything else, three points. There was no collision with John O'Keefe. There was no collision. There was no collision. John O'Keefe did not die from being hit by a vehicle. Period." — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

HB talking about KR's media interviews including the one she did with us. He's playing a clip from "Dateline" interview now. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Brennan yet to concede anything about the long timeline of the evidence collection at 34 Fairview. Refers to snow melting and more evidence coming to light — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Brennan says JOK accessed his phone to read a text message from Jennifer McCabe after exiting Lexus outside 34 Fairview. Brennan tells jury JOK was struck 7 seconds after that. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Prosecution Opening statement:



HB: "The Lexus tires spun backwards. She went backwards at least 70ft. She clipped John. He fell backwards, hit his head, broke his skull. There he lay in the corner of Fairview Road, on the ground" — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Opening Statements underway. Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan (HB) begins talking about the call the Canton Fire Department received for a cardiac arrest.



Brennan talking about Timothy Nuttall, a Canton firefighter speaking to KR at scene:



HB: "She said 'I hit him, I hit him, I… pic.twitter.com/dYsEKsvOJo — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Judge pauses for a siren outside and tells the jury that will happen a lot during the trial. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Jury is seated and indictments have been read.

Judge Cannone tells the jurors they should resolve the case based on the evidence and the law.



"This presumption of innocence remains with the defendant until you, the jury, make your determination." — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Mostly the same faces in the courtroom throughout this entire case. The Read family is seated on the left side w/defense attorney Victoria George (juror from 1st trial)



On the right is the O'Keefe family. Paul O'Keefe, his wife Erin, and JOK's mom are in the front row.



Juror… pic.twitter.com/9XQr3RuaDm — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

Good Morning from the courthouse in Dedham for jury swearing and openings in the Karen Read re-trial.

I covered the 1st trial gavel to gavel and will go distance on this one as well.



The randomizer did not pick WFXT-TV this week so I'm following the direct feed coming out of the… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2025

PREVIOUS STORY

After nine men and nine women were seated for the jury, Read told reporters that she is “anxious but ready” for opening statements. Over 600 prospective jurors were screened during jury selection.

“I’ve been ready. I have no choice but to be ready,” she said. “I feel strong, I’ve got an amazing team, and I’m anxious.”

Read’s attorneys had filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court for a delay in the trial, contending that trying her again on second-degree murder and leaving the scene would be double jeopardy. The high court denied the delay and is expected to consider her appeal on April 25.

Read, who lives in Mansfield, Massachusetts, is accused of striking her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in 2022 outside a house party in nearby Canton. Her attorneys have said O’Keefe was actually killed by someone else, possibly another law enforcement agent who was at the party, and that she was framed.

Last year, the judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

After the trial, several jurors came forward to say the group was unanimous in finding Read not guilty of the most serious charge, second-degree murder, and a lesser charge. Despite attempts by Read’s lawyers to get those charges dismissed, she will face the same counts as she did at her first trial. They also failed to have the entire case tossed, arguing governmental misconduct.

During opening statements, the prosecution plans to use media interviews that Read has given against her.

In an exclusive interview with Boston 25’s Ted Daniel in February, Read proclaimed that she has “nothing to hide” and that she’s “been framed.”

Up to 150 witnesses could be called to testify during the trial, and Judge Beverly Cannone has estimated that proceedings could last through mid-June.

A rocky relationship turns deadly

Read, who worked as a financial analyst and as a Bentley College adjunct professor before she was charged, faces second-degree murder and other charges in the death of John O’Keefe, who was 46 when he died. The 16-year police veteran was found unresponsive outside the home of a fellow Boston police officer.

After a night out drinking, prosecutors say Read, who is 45, dropped off O’Keefe at the house party just after midnight. As she made a three-point turn, prosecutors say, she struck O’Keefe before driving away. She returned hours later to find him in a snowbank.

Karen Read and John O'Keefe

As they did at the first trial, prosecutors will try to convince jurors that Read’s actions were intentional. They are expected to call witnesses who will describe how the couple’s relationship had begun to sour before O’Keefe’s death. Among them will be his brother, who testified during the first trial that the couple regularly argued over such matters as what Read fed O’Keefe’s children, and that he witnessed a 2021 fight the couple had in Cape Cod over how his brother treated her. The brother’s wife testified that Read told her the couple had argued in Aruba after she caught O’Keefe kissing another woman.

The defense blames a third party for O’Keefe’s death

The defense is expected to portray the investigation into O’Keefe’s death as shoddy and undermined by the close relationship investigators had with the police officers and other law enforcement agents who were at the house party.

Among the key witnesses they will call is former State Trooper Michael Proctor, who led the investigation but has since been fired after a disciplinary board found he sent sexist and crude texts about Read to his family and colleagues. He is also on the prosecution’s witness list.

A key moment in the first trial was Proctor’s testimony, in which the defense suggested his texts about Read and the case showed he was biased, and had singled her out early in the investigation and ignored other potential suspects.

They also are expected to suggest Read was framed, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the home during a fight with another partygoer and then dragged outside. In the first trial, defense attorneys suggested investigators focused on Read because she was a “convenient outsider” who saved them from having to consider law enforcement officers as suspects.

Karen Read Trial Karen Read with her attorneys David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson during jury selection in the murder trial of Read at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. Read is accused of striking her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in 2022. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Nancy Lane/AP)

Ahead of the second trial, the two sides sparred over whether Read’s lawyers will be allowed to argue that someone else killed O’Keefe. Judge Beverly Cannone ruled Monday that attorneys can’t mention potential third-party culprits in their opening statements but will be allowed to develop evidence against Brian Albert, a retired police officer who owned the Canton home, and his friend Brian Higgins. Lawyers cannot implicate Albert’s nephew, Colin Albert, the judge said.

A town-commissioned Canton Police Department audit following O’Keefe’s death was released March 30. While not reinvestigating any cases, its top suggestions regarding Read’s were that first responders should have photographed O’Keefe where he was found before he was moved; that all interviews of “critical witnesses” should have been done at the department after O’Keefe was taken to a hospital; and that agreed-to recordings of witness interviews be conducted.

The defense’s double jeopardy argument fails

Soon after the mistrial, Read’s lawyers set out to get the main charges dropped.

They argued Judge Cannone declared a mistrial without polling the jurors to confirm their conclusions. Defense attorney Martin Weinberg said five jurors indicated after the trial that they were only deadlocked on the manslaughter count and had unanimously agreed that she wasn’t guilty of second-degree murder and leaving the scene, but that they hadn’t told the judge.

The defense said that because jurors had agreed Read wasn’t guilty of murder and leaving the scene, retrying her on those counts would amount to double jeopardy. But Cannone rejected that argument, as did the state’s highest court, a federal court judge, and an appeals court.

Prosecutors had urged Cannone to dismiss the double jeopardy claim, saying it amounted to “hearsay, conjecture and legally inappropriate reliance as to the substance of jury deliberations.” Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally argued that the jurors never indicated they had reached a verdict on any of the charges, were given clear instructions on how to reach a verdict, and that the defense had ample opportunity to object to the mistrial declaration.

A new prosecutor

The second trial will likely look similar to the first. It will be held in the same courthouse before the same judge, and dozens of Read’s passionate supporters are again expected to rally outside. The charges, primary defense lawyers and many of the nearly 200 witnesses will also be the same.

Karen Read Trial Special Assistant District Attorney Hank Brennan introduces himself during jury selection in the murder trial of Karen Read at Norfolk Superior Court Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Nancy Lane/AP)

The biggest difference will be the lead prosecutor, Hank Brennan. A former prosecutor and defense attorney who was brought in as a special prosecutor after the mistrial, Brennan has represented several prominent clients, including notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, and experts think he might be more forceful than Lally was in arguing the case.

