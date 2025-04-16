Karen Read voices readiness, anxiety ahead of contentious murder trial opening

Karen Read, accused of the January 2022 murder of her then Boston Police Officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, stated she is “anxious but ready” for opening statements in her highly anticipated trial. Her remarks came after a contentious hearing held today at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Speaking briefly to reporters outside the courthouse, Read gave what will likely be her final public remarks before testimony begins. “I’ve been ready. I have no choice but to be ready,” she said. “I feel strong, I’ve got an amazing team, and I’m anxious.”

Inside the courtroom, the hearing provided a final opportunity for both the prosecution and the defense to present arguments on critical matters before the jury is sworn in. Much of the back-and-forth centered on the parameters of witness testimony and evidence sharing.

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan voiced strong concerns regarding the ongoing exchange of discovery, accusing Read’s defense team of withholding evidence.

“My tolerance about this ongoing development of discovery is an extraordinary problem to me,” Brennan stated. “This is the number one issue I anticipated and that I tried to prevent.” He specifically highlighted a lack of discovery concerning the testimony of accident reconstructionist from the engineering firm ARCCA.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson denied any obstruction, asserting, “There is nothing that we have not turned over that’s in our possession.” He countered Brennan’s accusations by suggesting the prosecution’s concerns were primarily aimed at preventing ARCCA from testifying. “The number one issue that Mr. Brennan has anticipated and is trying to prevent is ARCCA testifying. Let’s just call it like it is,” Jackson argued.

The ARCCA witnesses said that O’Keefe’s injuries were not consistent with a vehicle strike in Read’s first trial.

Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as “Turtleboy,” appeared before the court. Prosecutor Brennan argued that Kearney should be sequestered or blocked from the courtroom during the trial, citing his status as a potential witness.

However, Kearney’s attorney Tim Bradl indicated that if called to testify, his client would invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege. Ultimately, Judge Cannone ruled that Kearney would be allowed in the courtroom to report on the trial, except during testimony of witnesses he’s accused of intimidating in a separate criminal case.

“Luckily, Beverly Cannone today decided that (sequestration) wasn’t necessary and we walked out of there with the win,” Kearney said outside the courthouse.

Read said her attorney Alan Jackson will present the opening statement for the defense. “He’s always open to input… but it’s ultimately Alan’s and Alan we all trust,” she said.

In a decision revealed during the hearing, Judge Cannone ruled that the defense will be permitted to bring Read’s Lexus to the Canton crime scene when the jury conducts its view of the location. However, several other outstanding issues still require the judge’s ruling.

Read is accused of striking O’Keefe with her Lexus while drunk during a snowstorm.

Openings are scheduled to get underway on Tuesday.

