Local

Live updates: Two more jurors seated on 6th day of jury selection in retrial of Karen Read

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury selection in the Karen Read murder case continued on Tuesday in Dedham after her lawyers asked the Supreme Court of the United States to delay her retrial.

Three new jurors were added Tuesday, however one was excused, bringing the total jury court to 12 through six days.

Boston 25′s Ted Daniel reported that the jury was excused for “personal reasons.”

At least 16 jurors must be seated for opening statements, and testimony can get underway.

Read’s defense previously asked the country’s highest court to review and drop two of the three criminal charges against her: second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

The defense team claims that Read’s constitutional rights are being violated under the double jeopardy clause after multiple jurors allegedly came forward claiming she had been acquitted on two of the three charges.

The SCOTUS has not yet decided on whether or not to drop those charges, prompting the request to delay the Norfolk County trial, which began on April 1.

When asked about her bid with the Supreme Court, Read referenced a 1994 classic prison movie.

“What are your thoughts on the Supreme Court? Is there any hope they’d step in?” Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel asked.

“To quote Shawshank Redemption, ‘Hope is a great thing, sometimes the best of things,’ so I’ll take any chance with the Supreme Court, Ted,” Read said outside court.

Karen Read quotes "Shawshank Redemption" when asked about bid with US Supreme Court

On Monday, 45 new jury candidates were screened, with all but four of them acknowledging that they’re familiar with the case. No new jurors were sat. Last week, five men and five women were chosen for the jury.

With a gag order silencing all attorneys in this case, Read is the only one from her team allowed to speak to reporters. She says she’s not surprised at the speed of the jury selection process, even though no one new has been added since Thursday.

“It’s going at the same pace as last year despite more publicity, so I’m not disappointed,” Read said.

Both sides are allowed to challenge or block up to 16 people from being picked without giving a reason. Read provided our first update on that.

“You think you’ve used about 10 challenges?” Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel asked.

0 of 71

“I think they used one more than us and I think we’ve used 10 and they’ve used 11, which is commensurate of where we are with the selection,” Read explained.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Get caught up with all the latest news in the Karen Read case

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read