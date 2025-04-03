10 of 16 juror seats for retrial of Karen Read filled as selection process continues

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read and her team left court at the end of the third day of jury selection as nearly two thirds of the juror seats were filled.

Read herself is involved in the selection process, going over jury questionnaires as she did at her first trial.

She also sits close to the bench and listens in as the candidates for jury are individually questioned in front of Judge Beverly Cannone.

The process on the whole, however, remains the same each day.

Day 3 of jury selection for the Karen Read trial is done.

Clerk tells 10 of the 16 seats have been filled.

Following introductions and a brief summary of the case, Judge Cannone reads the names of all 150 people who could be called testify.

The names include Canton’s police chief, a controversial blogger, and friends of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on January. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Of the 40 new jury candidates brought in Thursday:

11 acknowledged knowing at least one person on the witnesses list.

37 have spoken or heard about the case.

And 21 have already formed an opinion.

According to a new filing from Read’s camp requesting the names of all the jurors being summoned daily for this case, the defense is using a jury consultant.

Consultants identify people who could be favorable to one side or the other.

3 new jurors were added on Thursday, bringing the grand total for 10.

The current makeup is five men and five women.

The jury selection process will continue on Friday.

