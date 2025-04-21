Live updates: They’re off! 2025 Boston Marathon is officially underway

HOPKINTON, Mass. — This year’s 129th running of the Boston Marathon draws the world’s top athletes and thousands of spectators who will cheer on the competitors as they show strength, determination, and grit while completing the famed 26.2-mile race.

Tens of thousands of race participants from more than 100 countries are coming together on Monday to take part in “the world’s oldest annual and most-historic marathon,“ Boston Athletic Association officials said.

The legendary Boston Marathon course starts in Hopkinton and ends on Boylston Street in Boston.

The race schedule is as follows: 6:00 a.m. ET – Military Marchers

9:06 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Men

9:09 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Women

9:30 a.m. ET – Handcycle & Duo Participants

9:37 a.m. ET – Professional Men

9:47 a.m. ET – Professional Women

9:50 a.m. ET – Para Athletics Divisions

10:00 a.m. ET – Wave 1

10:25 a.m. ET – Wave 2

10:50 a.m. ET – Wave 3

11:15 a.m. ET – Wave 4

LIVE UPDATES:

9:37 a.m.

Runners in the men’s professional division depart the starting line in Hopkinton.

9:30 a.m.

Competitors in the hand cycle & duo divisions depart the starting line in Hopkinton.

9:09 a.m.

Competitors in the women’s wheelchair division depart the starting line in Hopkinton.

9:06 a.m.

The Boston Marathon officially begins with competitors in the men’s wheelchair division departing the starting line in Hopkinton.

6 a.m.

Military marchers depart the starting line in Hopkinton.

