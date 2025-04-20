Boston Marathon 2025: Start time, route, road closures and everything you need to know

This year’s 129th running of the Boston Marathon will draw the world’s top athletes and thousands of spectators who will cheer on the competitors as they show strength, determination, and grit while completing the famed 26.2-mile race.

More than 30,000 race participants from more than 100 countries will come together on Monday to take part in “the world’s oldest annual and most-historic marathon,“ Boston Athletic Association officials said.

The legendary Boston Marathon course starts in Hopkinton and ends on Boylston Street in Boston.

2025 Boston Marathon Course 2025 Boston Marathon Course

The race schedule is as follows:

6:00 a.m. ET – Military Marchers

9:06 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Men

9:09 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Women

9:30 a.m. ET – Handcycle & Duo Participants

9:37 a.m. ET – Professional Men

9:47 a.m. ET – Professional Women

9:50 a.m. ET – Para Athletics Divisions

10:00 a.m. ET – Wave 1

10:25 a.m. ET – Wave 2

10:50 a.m. ET – Wave 3

11:15 a.m. ET – Wave 4

Course Records currently stand at:

Men’s Open: Geoffrey Mutai (Kenya), 2:03:02, 2011

Women’s Open: Buzunesh Deba (Ethiopia), 2:19:59, 2014

Men’s Wheelchair: Marcel Hug (Switzerland), 1:15:33, 2024

Women’s Wheelchair: Manuela Schär (Switzerland), 1:28:17, 2017

Race organizers, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston police and EMS, and other officials gathered Friday morning to discuss safety preparations after the finish line decal was installed on Boston’s Boylston Street on Thursday.

Spectators are not allowed to enter the course, run alongside athletes or impede athletes in any manner, any person on the course during the marathon.

Several roads will be closed throughout the towns the marathon runs through.

Runners still out on the course when officials determine that it is time to reopen the roads (approximately a 13:44 minute-per-mile pace) will be instructed to move to the right side of the road.

B.A.A.’s tentative road closures

Hopkinton — 7:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Ashland — 7: 15 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Framingham — 7:30 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Natick — 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Wellesley — 8:30 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Newton — 8:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Brookline — 9:00 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Boston – Variable – 7 p.m.

People coming into the City for the events are urged not to drive their personal vehicles, the City of Boston said on their website.

The MBTA announced that there will be service schedule changes for Marathon Monday.

For more information on the Boston Marathon, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group