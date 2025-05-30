Live Nation reveals what led to abrupt cancellation of Fenway Park concerts

BOSTON — A pair of star-studded concerts at Fenway Park in Boston were canceled at the last minute after a routine pre-show check revealed concerns with the stage the artists were slated to perform on.

Thursday night’s Shakira concert and Friday night’s Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn concert were called off over a stage production issue, Boston 25 News learned.

In a statement, Live Nation told Boston 25, ”During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled. All team members are safe."

Fenway Park first announced the cancellations just hours before Shakira was set to take the stage, “citing unforeseen circumstances.”

Crews at the stadium were working to dismantle the stage on Friday, Boston 25’s April Baker reported.

The cancellations are doubly disappointing for fans who had hoped to see Shakira last year at TD Garden before she rescheduled her North American tour.

Boston’s beloved ballpark apologized to fans for the inconvenience and said refunds would be made available to ticketholders of both concerts.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shows would be rescheduled for a later date.

