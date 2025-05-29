Shakira, Jason Aldean concerts canceled at Fenway Park due to stage production issue, sources say

BOSTON — Fenway Park has announced that Thursday night’s Shakira concert had to be canceled for “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn concert scheduled for Friday has also been canceled.

Sources tell Boston 25 News it’s due to a stage production issue.

Fenway concerts posted on Facebook that all refunds will be honored and available at the customer’s point of purchase.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled,” the Facebook post reads. " We apologize for the inconvenience."

The cancellations are doubly disappointing for fans who had hoped to see Shakira last year at TD Garden before she rescheduled her North American tour.

On Wednesday night, Shakira posted on social media that she couldn’t wait to be on stage in Boston.

Boston I’m coming! https://t.co/JHGOWADz6N and Wycleff tomorrow! I can’t ask for more!!

And can’t wait to be on stage with all of you! 😍 pic.twitter.com/oco2K37MNZ — Shakira (@shakira) May 28, 2025

