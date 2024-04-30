Live court video & updates: Testimony continues on day 2 of Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — The trial of Karen Read, the woman who allegedly killed her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him, opened Monday with prosecutors saying a cracked taillight and her own words to firefighters that she “hit him” will prove she is guilty.

Witness testimony is continuing on Tuesday morning after prosecutors on Monday called John O’Keefe’s brother, Paul, his sister-in-law, Erin, and Canton Police Officer Steven Saraf to the stand.





Live updates from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham:

It’s Day 2 of witness testimony and Karen Read has arrived at Norfolk Superior Court. No big crowd today like yesterday as she got out of her car and walked across the street. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/0RsTiDR9d1 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 30, 2024

Previous story:

Read, 44, of Mansfield, faces several charges including second-degree murder in the death of John O’Keefe, 46, in 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Paul O’Keefe told the court that Read was “screaming” and being restrained by staffers after John O’Keefe was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Officer Saraf said he saw Karen Read giving John O’Keefe CPR, had blood on her, and repeatedly asked, “Is he dead?” while at the scene.

Karen Read trial: Dash cam video shows Canton Police officer's arrival at 34 Fairview Rd on 1/29/22 Karen Read trial: Dash cam video shows Canton Police officer arrival at 34 Fairview Rd on 1/29/22

During opening statements, prosecutor Adam Lally said evidence would show data from Read’s SUV drove 60 feet in reverse at 24 miles per hour.

“The defendant stated repeatedly, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” said Lally.

Meanwhile, the defense maintains a different story.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said, “Karen Read was framed for a murder she did not commit.” He also said the relationship between Read and O’Keefe had soured.

Yannetti argued that close relationships between investigators and those in the Canton house on the night of O’Keefe’s death resulted in authorities focusing solely on Read.

Tuesday’s proceedings will run through 1 p.m. This case will have half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Karen Read and Officer O'Keefe

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group