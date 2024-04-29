Day one of prosecution testimony concludes in Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Opening statements in the murder trial of Karen Read, the Mansfield woman accused in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, were delivered Monday before prosecution witness testimony got underway at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Statements by the prosecution and defense wrapped up by noon, with each side staying within a 45-minute time limit imposed by Judge Beverly Cannone.

Norfolk County Prosecutor Adam Lally outlined circumstantial evidence that he says points to Read’s guilt, while defense attorney David Yannetti told jurors that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

After opening statements, the prosecution called their first witnesses, Paul O’Keefe, the brother of John O’Keefe, as well as Erin O’Keefe, Paul’s wife. Canton Police Officers Steve Saraf then took the stand.

LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY FROM COURT BY BOSTON 25′S TED DANIEL:

Saraf tells Jury Read repeatedly said “is he dead?” at scene — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Offc Saraf says KR was giving JO CPR when he arrived and she had blood on her face. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Defense has no questions for Erin O’Keefe. Canton police officer Steve Saraf is next — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Erin O’Keefe says Read told her “I don’t think I’ll ever see you guys again” after JO’s death. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Erin called KR on the morning of the 29th and she says KR said “John’s dead” while JO was at the hospital. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Erin O’Keefe said JO was concerned about KR spoiling his niece and nephew with food and gifts — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Erin O’Keefe talking about texts from Read about argument she had with JO because Erin said JO “kissed” a woman in Aruba — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

This picture of JO was shown to the jury during Paul O’Keefe’s testimony. pic.twitter.com/FzikPjDNFs — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally calls Paul O’Keefe’s wife Erin to the stand. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Defense has no questions for Paul O’Keefe — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Prosecutor Lally showing videos from a camera at JO’s Canton home after he was declared dead. Read went there with her dad and brother sometime after leaving hospital. Paul O’Keefe was there and other O’Keefe family members — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

We are back in the Karen Read trial with Paul O’Keefe, JO’s brother returning to the stand. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Paul O'Keefe says KR called him and asked to come see the kids at JO's house after she left hospital. He says Read's car was at the house for 30 mins and she took some of her belongings before she left — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Paul O'Keefe says he had previously told KR's parents he was grateful to Read for taking care of his sisters kids — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Paul O'Keefe says he blew KR a kiss at the hospital in attempt to show her support. This was before KR had been charged — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Paul O'Keefe says KR was screaming at the hospital asking if JO was alive — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

The jury appears to be listening intently to the testimony of Paul O'Keefe. Many are taking notes. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Paul O'Keefe says his mother called him at 6:40am on 1/29/22 and said "something happened to your brother ...and they took him to the hospital" He says they didn't have a lot of info at that time — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Paul O'Keefe says KR would stay at JO's house 3-4 times a week. Karen's house is in Mansfield. John's in Canton — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Paul O'Keefe talking about his 2 siblings. He lost both his brother JO in 2022 and sister Kristen in 2013. Kristen's husband also passed (in 2014) and JO took their 2 kids — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

We're back Judge Cannone reminds jurors that openings are "not evidence" JO's brother Paul first one called to stand by prosecution — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti is done with opening. Prosecution immediately asks for sidebar. 15 minute break for jury — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti tells jury they "didn't mean to kill him" but probably went "too far" speaking about the people defense has identified as 3rd party culprits — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti says KR "exploring her options" after Aruba trip and had get together with ATF agent Brian Higgins. The prosecution plans to use that information to allege KR and JO were not getting along — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti: When John O'Keefe was found "he looked to be attacked and beaten up" Says his legs were not injured after being hit by a 6k pound vehicle. Yannetti says arm injuries appear to show "animal attacked" JO's arm — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti: Brian Albert testified to grand jury about family dog Chloe and then after testimony "rehomed" the dog. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti says plow driver saw a "ford edge" parked in the area where the body was found. Yannetti tells jury police ignored that — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Plow driver told defense investigator he's always on the look out when plowing and passed by 34 Fairview at 2:30 and he says JO's body was not there. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti tells jury 6 people walked out 34 Fairview and not one says they saw JO's body. He says snow plow driver also says he never saw JO's body. The driver passed the home several times when police say JO's body would have been there — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti says his expert Rick Green will confirm Jennifer McCabe made the search at 2:27. Prosecutors have their own experts who say it happened after JO's body was found — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti says at 2:27 Jennifer McCabe typed "Hos long to die in cold" hours before she called 911 to report JO's body had just been found — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

The video of Karen leaving JO's driveway where Yannetti says the damage to her taillight occurred is in this story we did in August:https://t.co/gwQbMedZBj — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti says taillight damage occurred when Read struck JO's car at 5am. "Many hours after the prosecution needs that taillight to be broken" — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

In March, 25Investigates reported Proctor was facing an IA investigation. MSP nor Proctors attorney never explained why. There was speculation it was related to his texts — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti says Proctor went through KR's phone "for nude photos of Karen Read" — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

"Karen Read was a convenient outsider" Yannetti tells jury. Says Proctor was texting "high school buddies" about the case. Yannetti says Proctor told friends he hoped that KR would kill herself in texts — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Yannetti: "Michael Proctor is one of many people in Canton with deep ties to Albert family". Proctor was lead MSP investigator — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Tells jury Brian Albert was made aware there was a dead body on his front lawn and Yannetti says he "never come out of his house". Says lead investigators never went inside Albert home. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Tells jury "they will question the shoddy and bias investigation" of KR and says they will question "why they (police) focused solely on Karen Read" — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Describes Alberts as well known and connected with close ties to investigators. "Karen Read was framed for a murder she did not committ" he says — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Prosecutor Lally is done. I had a hard time hearing him in the back of the courtroom because he's facing the jury. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Read attorney David Yannetti is up. "Karen Read was framed" is the first thing he tells jury — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally says there will be testimony that KO's vehicle traveled 60 feet in reverse at time he says JO was killed and he says a hair found on Read's bumper "is consistent" with being JO's — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally: Defendant made a b-line" to JO's body outside 34 Fairview Rd. Lally says McCabe made 1st "hos long to die in cold" google search after that. He tells the jury they will hear debate about the time of the search — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally says KR showed Jen McCabe and another woman her cracked taillight in the hours before JO's body was found. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally tells jury JO's niece called Jennifer McCabe around 4:50 in the morning, about 20 minutes before Read went to JO's house — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally: None of the people inside the house at 34 Fairview observed John O'Keefe going inside. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally: People in and out 34 Fairview Rd reported seeing Read's Lexus parked near O'Keefe's body was found — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally talking about ATF agent Brian Higgins and former BPD officer Brian Albert going to a LEO's funeral in New York earlier in the day on the 28th — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally tells jury they will hear testimony from Christopher and Julie Albert, Brian Albert's brother. Lally says Chris texted John to come over — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally tells jury cruiser cam video shows damage to Read's taillight at 8:22 in the morning — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally tells jury: "Defendant stated repeatedly, 'I hit him, I hit him, I hit him" to 1st responders — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally: Karen Read, Jennifer McCabe, and Kerry Roberts were outside waiting for first responders to arrive. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally is establishing who some of the witnesses will be and what they will talk about including first responders — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

"In the months leading up to Mr. O'Keefe's death the relationship soured" with KR, Prosecutor Lally says — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally says O'Keefe and 2 friends later went to C.F. McCarthy's a bar/restaurant in Canton and arrive around 7:30pm. "Eventually, the defendant Karen Read joins them" Lally says — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Lally now talking about day before O'Keefe's death and the predicted snowstorm. He says most activities had been cancelled in Canton. Also says JO learned his niece got into a private catholic school Bishop Feehan that day — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Openings have begun. Prosecutor Lally begins by speaking about John O'Keefe and the loss of his sister and her husband and his decision to raise his sister's kids. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

10 women and 7 men in the jury box. They all appear dialed in. Judge will give them notebooks to take notes and those will stay at the courthouse — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Judge just said they have 17 jurors. 12 will decide the verdict. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Judge explaining murder 2 and manslaughter OUI to the jury. She says defendant starts trial presumed to be innocent until jury makes a determination at the end of trial from the evidence they hear in court. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Jury is being sworn in and the charges from the indictments are being read to them — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

It appears to be an issue with a 3rd party (possibly a juror). A woman was called up to the stand to speak with the Judge privately.

19 jurors have been selected which allows for extras in case people drop out. It's a big commitment with the trial expected to take as long as 7… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Court is in session. The jury has not yet entered. Judge Cannone immediately calls both sides for a private sidebar. There are 2 rows on either side of the small courtroom. One is filled with John O'Keefe's family and friends. The other side has all of Karen Read's family — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Supporters of Karen Read speaking ahead of the start of the trial and opening statements today. They were inside of the buffer zone and State Police asked them to go back to the 200 foot mark. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/qiGEmX41VM — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 29, 2024

Karen Read has arrived at Norfolk Superior Court. Her trial begins today at 10AM. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/8aze8qG7EN — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 29, 2024

Norfolk County Prosecutor Adam Lally and defendant Karen Read entering the courthouse a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/QYYZZmGfo9 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Good morning from the line to get into the Karen Read trial where the jury swearing and openings are expected today. I plan to cover the trial most days and will have reports at 5, 6, and 10 for the mothership #Boston25.

I will also live tweet and will be joining the… pic.twitter.com/mehXioGFHR — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 29, 2024

Opening statements begin today in the #KarenRead murder trial. She’s accused of killing Boston Police officer John O’Keefe in January 2022. Supporters who say Read is being framed are outside of the court buffer zone as they have been throughout prior hearings. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/VGxDIrk5au — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 29, 2024

Read, 44, is charged with running down John O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer. Prosecutors claim a piece of hair found on the back of Read’s Lexus SUV implicates her in O’Keefe’s death.

The trial will now be held in a smaller courtroom so all jurors can see the witnesses testifying. However, this means less space for families and supporters.

According to Judge Beverly Cannone, when opening statements begin, the defense and prosecution will each get 45 minutes to present their cases. Neither side will be allowed to use exhibits during opening statements.

Boston 25 News legal expert Peter Elikann said it’s important to keep opening statements brief to make an early impression on the jury of what they will see in the trial.

Read’s attorneys, David Yannetti and Alan Jackson, are permitted to use a third-party culprit defense during the trial, not opening statements, as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence, meaning Cannone is allowing an argument from the defense that someone else killed O’Keefe.

“This almost is what we refer to as a best of. They’re going to really give the broad strokes of their strongest case in the opening. Opening. The defense is a little hamstring here because they were told that they could bring in evidence that other people committed to crime, but they weren’t allowed to do it in the opening. They were allowed to bring it out during the course of evidence,” Elikann explained.

What will be most important to see in this case, Elikann said, is how all the evidence comes out.

“As the trial goes on, we’ll get to the bottom of it and see what’s really the truth. Because every step of the way, we seem to have competing contradictory claims. And once they lay it out in the trial, we’re going to really see it,” Elikann added.

'This could really be a marathon': Attorney Peter Elikann previews what to expect during Karen Read murder trial

Cannone is also allowing testimony from O’Keefe’s nephew and niece about alleged relationship issues Read and O’Keefe had been dealing with, as well as text messages from O’Keefe about plans to break up with Read.

Cannone has not decided if Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey will take the stand.

Cannone questioned hundreds of prospective jurors over five days before the hearing of these motions. The jurors have not yet been sworn in, but there is a plan for 12 regulars and four alternates when the trial begins.

A buffer zone outside the Dedham court is also being challenged by demonstrators and an appeal is being heard by the Massachusetts Supreme Court.

For nearly a year leading up to the trial, Read supporters had gathered on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse with ‘Free Karen Read’ signs and clothing, and her pretrial hearings were packed with spectators.

Before jury selection started, Cannone ordered a 200-foot buffer zone around the courthouse and restrictions on megaphones and clothing to shield jurors from outside influences.

The Massachusetts Supreme Court recently ruled that that buffer zone can remain, but demonstrators claim the buffer zone is a violation of their First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

The prosecution plans to call as many as 87 witnesses when testimony begins, including 23 members of law enforcement. The defense has submitted 77 potential witnesses including John O’Keefe’s father and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Read’s trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

