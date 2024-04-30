‘Is he dead?’: Jurors in Karen Read murder trial shown police cruiser video on 1st day of testimony

DEDHAM, Mass. — Witness testimony will resume Tuesday in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial.

It’s after opening statements and three witnesses took the stand on Monday.

That includes John O’Keefe’s brother Paul and sister-in-law Erin, as well as Canton Police Officer Steven Saraf, who responded the January morning in 2022 when O’Keefe’s body was found.

Paul O’Keefe said in court Monday that at Good Samaritan Hospital, where John O’Keefe was pronounced dead, Karen Read was being restrained by hospital employees.

“She was screaming up to us, asking if he was alive,” he told the court.

The defense cross-examined neither Paul nor Erin.

Officer Saraf said he saw Karen Read giving John O’Keefe CPR, had blood on her, and repeatedly asked, “Is he dead?” while at the scene.

Canton Police Officer Steve Saraf (Canton Police Officer Steve Saraf)

Video shown to the jury also showed Read at 34 Fairview Road when police first responded to a report of an unconscious man in the snow.

Karen Read trial: Dash cam video shows Canton Police officer's arrival at 34 Fairview Rd on 1/29/22 Karen Read trial: Dash cam video shows Canton Police officer arrival at 34 Fairview Rd on 1/29/22

Tuesday will be the first time the defense has questioned a witness so far in the trial when Officer Saraf goes back on the stand.

During opening statements, prosecutor Adam Lally said evidence would show data from Read’s SUV drove 60 feet in reverse at 24 miles per hour.

He also said the relationship between Read and O’Keefe had soured.

“The defendant stated repeatedly, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” said Lally.

Meanwhile, the defense maintains a different story.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said, “Karen Read was framed for a murder she did not commit.”

Yannetti also called Read a “convenient scapegoat” and he went after witnesses in the case, referencing private text messages the defense obtained from the lead State Police investigator.

“Trooper Michael Proctor, right from the start called Karen Read names you would reserve only for your worst enemies... He told his high school buddies that he was searching her phone for nude photos of Karen Read.”

Those text messages came from federal authorities who conducted their own investigation into this case.

The trial resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m. and will run through 1 p.m.

But it will only be for a few hours, as this case will have half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

