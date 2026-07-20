Court video, updates: Jury selection underway in the trial of Lindsay Clancy

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy.

Clancy faces murder charges in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Clancy used exercise bands to kill her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy survived the attempt but is now paralyzed.

Clancy’s defense team is expected to center its case on her mental state at the time of the killings, arguing that she was suffering from postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis.

The trial is expected to last up to eight weeks in Plymouth Superior Court.

Both sides will work to seat a panel of 18 jurors, consisting of 12 deliberating jurors and six alternates.

More than 200 potential witnesses have been identified by prosecutors and defense attorneys, underscoring the scope of what is expected to be one of the most closely watched criminal trials in Massachusetts in recent years.

WATCH LIVE:

LIVE COURT UPDATES:

Monday, July 20 at 3:12 p.m.

Two more jurors have been seated, a woman and a man.

Monday, July 20 at 2 p.m.

Court was dismissed for lunch. Court is back in session at 2 p.m. 2 jurors are seated.

Monday, July 20 at 12:31 p.m.

2 jurors have been seated.

Monday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

Judge moves off the bench to allow potential jurors to enter the courtroom. A camera in the courtroom is no longer allowed.

Monday, July 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Prosecution argues a motion to exclude expert witnesses. Prosecution argues they aren’t really experts. Defense argues one of the expert witnesses is a doctor he consults with regularly. Judge allows motion for now, although he says it’s premature. He says the motion can be renewed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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