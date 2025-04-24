‘Stop calling’: Trooper reads text messages Karen Read, John O’Keefe exchanged before his death

DEDHAM, Mass. — The jury in Karen Read’s retrial on Thursday was shown a slew of text messages that the Mansfield woman exchanged with her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, in the hours before his death.

Read is accused of striking O’Keefe with her SUV in January 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton following a night of drinking. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence, and leaving the scene.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Guarino, a digital forensics expert, was one of several witnesses who faced questioning on the stand Thursday on Day 3 of witness testimony.

As part of the investigation into O’Keefe’s death, Guarino testified that he was tasked with extracting data from cellphones belonging to Read, O’Keefe, and other witnesses connected to the case under the direction of now-fired lead investigator Michael Proctor.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan asked Guarino to read dozens of contentious texts that Read and O’Keefe had exchanged aloud in court for the jurors.

The messages, which were dated between 2:30 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2022, painted a strained relationship between Read and O’Keefe.

The couple appeared to be discussing a fight that they had on that morning and trying to smooth things over.

Prosecutors allege the messages show their relationship was in a bad place.

Here’s a transcript of the messages Guarino read in court:

Read (1/28/22, 9:49 a.m.) -- You have really hurt me this time

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 10:02 a.m.) -- I’m sorry. This has been an issue w me for 8 years. It physically hurts me to see EVERYONE else in their life do things for them and I’m forced to ALWAYS be the bad guy.

Read (1/28/22, 10:09 a.m.) -- I am not the same as everyone else. Most of the time I try to do what is healthy/smart for them. More importantly, I try to support you and what you need. You just lashed out at me and said terrible things. I don’t know how you’ve gotten to this point with me when I’m just trying my hardest. You made your point and continue to beat me down. I have a lot going on too. Physically am falling apart and trying to get answers and help.

Read (1/28/22, 10:10 a.m.) -- I am just your girlfriend. I am not a perfect parent. I am trying very hard and sometimes treat them nothing like I used to.

Read (1/28/22, 1:21 p.m.) -- Maybe you can call someone

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 1:46 p.m.) -- Like who?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 1:47 p.m.) -- What time are you coming here?

Read (1/28/22, 2:06 p.m.) -- I don’t know what time. Feel kinda out of it. Just trying to clear my head

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:06 p.m.) -- OK

Read (1/28/22, 2:06 p.m.) -- Text me when you guys settle in later

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:06 p.m.) -- Sure

Read (1/28/22, 2:16 p.m.) -- I feel pretty shitty about how this morning went down. I know you said sorry but it really stung. Esp when I’ve been trying pretty hard lately. I feel like a loser turning around just coming back over after everything you said.

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:17 p.m.) -- Not sure what else you want me to do. I said I’m sorry and I was outta line. If you prefer to stay home I totally get it

Read (1/28/22, 2:17 p.m.) -- Things in my own life have been difficult too you know.

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:17 p.m.) -- I know

Read (1/28/22, 2:25 p.m.) -- Tell me if you are interested in someone else. Can’t think of any other reason you’ve been like this.

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:25 p.m.) -- Nope

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:26 p.m.) -- Things haven’t been great between us for awhile. Ever consider that?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:29 p.m.) -- Kids are here. Not in the mood to talk

Read (1/28/2022, 2:29 p.m.) -- So you’re not into it anymore. That’s fine. But I don’t want to keep trying and you keep treating me like this.

Read (1/28/2022, 2:29 p.m.) -- I’m trying to hug and kiss you this morning and you whack me in the face w a pillow.

Read (1/28/2022, 2:30 p.m.) -- Last night you’re basically like “yeah what about??” when we talk about the future. So why don’t you just admit you’re not into it so much anymore?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:30 p.m.) -- Not how it went down but ok

Read (1/28/2022, 2:30 p.m.) -- Can you pls admit your head is out of the game w us?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:32 p.m.) -- Sick of always arguing and fighting. It’s been weekly for several months now. So yeh I’m not as quick to jump back into being love dovie as you apparently.

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:32 p.m.) -- Omg!! Stop calling

Read (1/28/2022, 2:32 p.m.) -- Then why would you start with me this morning?

Read (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- You’re setting me up to fail!

Read (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- You started a number of fights from your end

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- I’ve explained it a few times already. Not doing it again

Read (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- So you’re not into this anymore?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:33 p.m.) -- Not into fighting all the time correct

Read (1/28/2022, 2:34 p.m.) -- If you’re telling me you’re interested in someone else, you will never hear from me again. You can have all the space in the world

Read (1/28/2022, 2:34 p.m.) -- Then stop starting w me!!!

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:34 p.m.) -- I am not answering!! Brian calling

Read (1/28/2022, 2:34 p.m.) -- Can you please answer? After how you treated me earlier?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:35 p.m.) -- Kayley is right here

Read (1/28/2022, 2:35 p.m.) -- You start a rager with me out of nowhere and then tell me you’re sick of fighting w me.

Read (1/28/2022, 2:38 p.m.) -- I’m going to grab a drink in a bit

Read (1/28/2022, 2:38 p.m.) -- Can you pls answer??

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:39 p.m.) -- No Karen. Not sure why you need to announce that you’re grabbing a drink but have fun

Read (1/28/2022, 2:40 p.m.) -- Seeing if you want to meet me later

Read (1/28/2022, 2:40 p.m.) -- Can you pls call me

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:40 p.m.) -- Have to take them to the dr. He has practice

Read (1/28/2022, 2:41 p.m.) -- Yeah five minutes

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:43 p.m.) -- My father just walked in

Read (1/28/2022, 2:44 p.m.) -- Ok, can you pls call me for two mins?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 2:44 p.m.) -- Not right now

Read (1/28/2022, 2:44 p.m.) -- I’m there when anyone else needs me

Read (1/28/2022, 2:46 p.m.) -- Yes John. You give me utter grief this morning. I’d like you to call me for a mins.

Read (1/28/2022, 2:47 p.m.) -- I’ve been trying to get over the hump w is arguing and now you tell me you’re not into things. And you don’t want to fight weekly but fly off the handle at 8am w me. Like you’re setting me up to fail.

A number of phone calls placed between the two get rejected.

Read (1/28/2022, 3:30 p.m.) -- Hello?

O’Keefe (1/28/2022, 3:35 p.m.) -- Hi

The couple then spent several hours trying to settle on plans for the evening.

Watch Guarino’s full testimony in the video player above.

Read and O’Keefe texted back and forth about whether or not to meet up, with Read also indicating that she was having problems with her hot water that required help from a plumber.

Karen Read text

In one text exchange, O’Keefe said he was getting off his phone because Read still hadn’t decided if she was going to meet him at C.F. McCarthy’s in Canton.

Read, referencing their mutual friends Curt Roberts and Michael Camerano, responded, “I think the four of us together is toxic to this relationship. Would like to limit it...You said so yourself for probably a year now.”

Read ultimately met up with O’Keefe later that night at C.F. McCarthy’s in Canton, where surveillance video showed the couple embracing just hours before his body was found in the snow at 34 Fairview Avenue.

The jury is seeing video from C.F. McCarthy’s. The bar before the Waterfall. Lally is asking to note the glass. You can see Read and O’Keefe in the lower left corner

They later went to the Waterfall Bar and Grill with a group of people, including Brian Albert, the owner of 34 Fairview Avenue.

After Guarino was dismissed from the stand, Brennan played interview clips that showed Read discussing her alcohol consumption that night. She was also shown talking about drinking and driving.

Testimony then came to an abrupt and unexpected end shortly before noon on after Judge Beverly Cannone said there was “confusion” over special prosecutor Hank Brennan’s witnesses.

Jurors will be going on a “view” on Friday, which means they’ll be bused to see sites relevant to the murder case.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group