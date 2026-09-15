Lindsay Clancy judge indefinitely extends order shielding identities of jurors

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan has indefinitely extended an order impounding the identities of jurors who served in the high-profile trial of Lindsay Clancy, citing concerns about juror safety and the ongoing public attention surrounding the case.

In an order dated September 14, 2026, Sullivan said the case has drawn significant and divisive attention across Massachusetts and beyond, noting that the trial was livestreamed and remains the subject of daily commentary on social media and other platforms.

Sullivan acknowledged that juror names are generally public records but found good cause to keep jurors’ identities sealed, citing social media activity and incidents during and after the trial, including the arrest of an individual accused of secretly recording jurors as they left the courthouse. The order also notes that jurors’ personal information had been identified and shared without permission through other sources.

Lindsay Clancy Trial Judge William Sullivan addresses the jury during deliberations during Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Sullivan also noted in the order that at least one juror requested that the impoundment order be extended indefinitely and said there remains a “real and present” risk of harm to jurors and to the integrity of their service.

The order comes just days after a mistrial was declared in Clancy’s murder case when jurors reported they were hopelessly deadlocked and unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Since then, some jurors have spoken publicly about their experiences, while most deliberating and alternate jurors have declined interview requests and remained anonymous, according to the court order.

The judge concluded that releasing the full juror list could cause “immediate and irreparable injury” and ordered the impoundment to remain in place until further notice.

The order does not prevent individual jurors from identifying themselves publicly or speaking about their jury service if they choose to.

Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children in January 2023, is expected back in court later this month as prosecutors and her defense attorney continue to litigate next steps in the case.

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