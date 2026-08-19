Storrow Drive strikes again: Truck crash snarls Wednesday morning traffic

BOSTON — Boston’s infamous Storrow Drive claimed another truck Wednesday morning, leaving it wedged under an overpass and backing up traffic during the morning rush.

The truck crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway, just after the Longfellow Bridge.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Truck gets 'Storrowed' in Boston, impacting Wednesday morning commute

Crews were working to remove the crumpled truck, and traffic was moving only in the left lane.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Catherine Parrotta has live traffic updates all morning on Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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