Lindsay Clancy holdout juror speaks out: ‘Put the focus on the three angels’

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial spoke out on video for the first time in a recorded statement to “Hannity” on Fox News, saying he wanted to put the focus back on Clancy’s three children.

“I know the focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels that aren’t here,” he said.

“The ones who can’t speak for themselves, the ones that can’t defend themselves, and the ones who can’t fight their battles and those are Cora, Dawson, and Callan.”

Lindsay Clancy was on trial for the first-degree murders of her three children. Her defense team argued the Duxbury mother was going through postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible.

During deliberations in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial, jurors sent a note indicating that 11 of the 12 jurors had reached a unanimous verdict, but one juror remained a holdout, preventing a final decision. The juror has since been identified as Michael Péguy Desronvil.

“I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented,” Michael Péguy Desronvil said in a statement through his attorney last week.

“Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.”

Attorney Kevin Reddington wants his cell phone records preserved and is also requesting that juror questionnaires be retained. His motions will be discussed on November 2.

“I want to thank God for my Catholic faith, foremost, I would like to thank everyone, every individual who has supported me throughout this difficult situation,” said Desronvil.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group