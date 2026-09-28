Beloved Cape Cod seafood restaurant closes after 50 years

EASTHAM, Mass. — A beloved Cape Cod seafood restaurant that welcomed customers for 50 years has closed.

Nick Nickerson, the owner of Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar on Route 6 in Eastham, recently announced he would be selling the business.

“It is difficult to put into words what Arnolds has meant to me and my family. What began as Arnolds Drive-In grew into something far greater than I ever imagined, and that would never have happened without our loyal customers and dedicated employees,” Nickerson wrote in a Facebook post.

Arnold's Lobster & Clam Bar closes (Photographer:Dan Cutrona/Dan Cutrona/Arnold's Lobster & Clam Bar/Facebook)

Nickerson thanked all of his customers and workers for 50 unforgettable years.

“I’ve been blessed beyond measure. Although this is the end of an extraordinary chapter for me, the memories and friendships I have made will remain in my heart forever,” he said.

The popular eatery racked up a number of accolades over the years, including being named “one of America’s favorite seafood dives.” Rachel Ray once called Arnold’s the “# 1 secret spot on Cape Cod for the best lobster roll.”

In 2019, Arnold’s and Nickerson made national headlines for discovering an extremely rare blue lobster.

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