Bridge closed in Lowell due to ‘public safety operations’

LOWELL, Mass. — Police have closed the James O’Donnell Memorial Bridge in Lowell due to “public safety operations.”

The bridge carries School Street over the Merrimack River.

The Lowell Police Department said a large fire and police presence will be in the area.

They are asking residents to seek alternative routes.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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