Bridge closed in Lowell due to ‘public safety operations’

LOWELL, Mass. — Police have closed the James O’Donnell Memorial Bridge in Lowell due to “public safety operations.”
The bridge carries School Street over the Merrimack River.
The Lowell Police Department said a large fire and police presence will be in the area.
They are asking residents to seek alternative routes.
Boston 25 has reached out for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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