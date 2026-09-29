Woman seriously hurt after being struck by bike in Boston

BOSTON — A woman is seriously hurt after being struck by a bike in Boston.

According to police, around 9:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a bicyclist near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and St. Mary’s Street.

The adult female pedestrian and the bicyclist were both taken to local hospitals.

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The bicyclist, whose gender has not been released, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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