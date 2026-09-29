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Woman seriously hurt after being struck by bike in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Woman seriously hurt after being struck by bike in Boston Woman seriously hurt after being struck by bike in Boston
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A woman is seriously hurt after being struck by a bike in Boston.

According to police, around 9:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a bicyclist near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and St. Mary’s Street.

The adult female pedestrian and the bicyclist were both taken to local hospitals.

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The bicyclist, whose gender has not been released, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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