Five years later, Franklin murder trial date might be on horizon

This was a murder that shocked the community of Franklin.

The victim was murdered shortly after she dropped her kids off at school.

Her ex-husband is charged with murder; he has pleaded not guilty.

But five years later, he still has not gone to trial.

Now, the victim’s best friend is trying to keep this case moving.

“First of all, her kids were her world. She would do anything for them.

She always said I would die for them. And she did,” Malkit Hayun told me.

Five years after the shocking murder of her best friend, Malkit Hayun is still looking for justice for Shirley Owen and her family.

Shirley’s ex-husband, Brendon Owen, is charged with Shirley’s murder, but after nearly a half decade, he has still not gone to trial.

“Knowing her, she would be so upset that it takes so long,” Hayun said

Authorities say on the morning of December 17th 2021, a week before Christmas, Brendon Owen, angry over a recently filed restraining order, broke into Shirley’s Franklin home, and attacked her mother, before fatally attacking Shirley in the garage while the couple’s two children were at school.

Police say Brendon set the house on fire, before he was captured.

Five years later, after dozens of pretrial hearings and delays,

Malkit is determined to get the case moving.

“It’s way too long. It’s our money, it’s our time above all, she deserves justice, she deserves to rest in peace,” Hayun said.

At this late afternoon hearing, Malkit, at sidebar, expressed her concerns to the judge

And after both the defense attorney and the prosecutor, expressed frustration.

“Every court date it’s like they’re heaping some sort of additional blame on Mr. Owen. This is somebody who is legitimately mentally ill,” said defense attorney Joseph Krowski.

“Your honor, it’s my obligation to represent the victims as well. And to make sure their opinion is stated to the court,” Prosecutor Andrea Yas told the judge.

“I agree,” Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp said.

The two sides are due back in court on November 3rd.

At that time, they might finally set a trial date for Brendon Owen.

“How do you feel about all this?” I asked Malkit.

“I feel better today than previous times,” she said. “There might be a trial date on the horizon.”

Brendon Owen has been held without bail all this time.

But now it appears he may soon have a trial date

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