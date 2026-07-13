Lindsay Clancy faces final pretrial hearing before murder trial begins next week

DUXBURY, Mass. — The Duxbury mom accused of murdering her three kids before attempting to take her own life will have one final pre-trial hearing on Monday.

Last week, prosecutors dropped three strangulation charges against Lindsay Clancy.

Despite the dismissal of the strangulation counts, Clancy still faces murder charges in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors alleged Clancy used exercise bands to kill her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of January 24, 2023.

Clancy’s defense argues she was suffering from postpartum depression and was overmedicated.

Clancy might excuse herself from the trial when graphic testimony is introduced, according to her lawyer.

Clancy’s trial starts on July 20th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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