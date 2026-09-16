Beloved zebra at New England zoo dies after being critically wounded by another animal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Officials at a popular New England zoo recently announced the unexpected death of a beloved zebra named Zipper after the animal suffered a severe injury believed to have been caused by another zebra sharing the same habitat.

“We are extremely saddened to share the unexpected loss of Zipper the zebra,” Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, said in a Facebook post

Zipper was found suffering from a critical wound last Thursday afternoon. Despite a large emergency effort to save Zipper’s life, the animal had to be euthanized, according to the zoo.

“Zipper was found with a critical wound, presumably inflicted by a habitat mate. Our animal care team, veterinary staff, and operations staff organized a herculean effort to secure a large-animal surgical and anesthesia team from Tufts to provide emergency surgery,” the zoo wrote in the post. “Ultimately, despite everyone’s best efforts, the injury was not survivable, and our veterinary and animal care teams had to make the compassionate decision to euthanize her. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for her.”

Zipper had called the zoo home for 27 years, charming countless staff members and guests, according to her primary keeper.

“Zipper had a sort of quiet confidence about her that made her an easy staff favorite. With our other hoofstock being mostly skittish, Zipper had learned that where there are people, there are carrots- and she really loved carrots,” the animal’s keeper, Jill, said. “Her reasonable, albeit sometimes stubborn, presence will be enormously missed in the hoofstock yard.”

The zoo said that Tundra, its remaining zebra, is under close observation because “herd animals rely heavily on their social group.”

Officials also said they are taking steps to prevent a similar situation in the future.

“We take matters involving animal wellbeing very seriously. Our animal care team is reviewing the incident and will make any necessary adjustments to help reduce the risk of a similar situation in the future,” the zoo’s post stated.

The incident remains under investigation.

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