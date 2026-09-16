Lindsay Clancy juror reacts to recently proposed state postpartum proposal

A juror in the Lindsay Clancy mistrial who spoke to Boston 25 Tuesday was overwhelmed with emotion to learn of postpartum improvements and investments proposed by Governor Maura Healey.

In an announcement at Beth-Israel, Healey proposed more than a $2 million investment into postpartum detection and care across the state.

She acknowledged that the Lindsay Clancy case reenergized the conversation.

Juror Paula Devlin, 65, was one of 11 during deliberations who believed the Duxbury mother was not guilty by reason of lack of responsibility.

The mistrial in the case more than a week ago has sparked widespread controversy and scrutiny of jurors.

Upon learning of the proposed state plan, Devlin tearfully told Boston 25’s Daniel Coates, “I thought maybe, if we got to talk about this 10 years from now, there might be some kind of change... I just can’t believe people have listened and are willing to really look at [postpartum].”

Devlin said in the jury box for roughly five weeks this summer and deliberated with others for about 40 hours until the mistrial was declared.

She continued, “We had to look at the evidence, and the evidence said she was in a psychotic break. In Massachusetts, that’s a reason to be not responsible... It just seems like if she had gotten the right help that she needed that those three children would still be here. It’s hard not to see that if you looked at all the evidence like we did.”

The lone juror who held firm against a not guilty verdict has since had their identity circulating online.

Devlin told us while she disagreed with his stance on the case, she does not believe he should be attacked.

“I don’t want any person that gets called to jury duty to not do it because of this,” she said. “We are just 12 people trying to do the best that we can with the evidence that was put in front of us.”

She continued, “Truthfully, I don’t want a retrial because I don’t want anybody to have to go through what us 18 went through and the Clancy family and Lindsay’s family.”

Referring to the proposals made by Healey Tuesday, she finished, “If something good and positive can come of all this sadness, than that is justice for those children.”

Judge William Sullivan announced Tuesday he was indefinitely impounding the names of jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

Devlin said she agreed with the decision — citing safety concerns from fellow jurors.

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