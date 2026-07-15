Lenox Hotel celebrating National Hot Dog Day with free hot dog giveaway

BOSTON — The Lenox Hotel is celebrating National Hot Dog Day today with a free hot dog giveaway starting at 11 a.m.

The Lenox Hotel will give away 1,000 free hot dogs to the public this Wednesday.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m., anyone is invited to stop by the hotel on Exeter Street and enjoy a complimentary hot dog.

The Lenox Hotel staff celebrates the annual tradition to give back to the community. The Pearl Hot dogs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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