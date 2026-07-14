Northern New England braces for severe storms as dangerous heat, wildfire smoke impact region

NEW ENGLAND — A significant weather threat is expected on Tuesday evening and overnight across northern New England as strong to severe thunderstorms develop over the region. Boston 25 Meteorologists are warning that storms could produce localized flooding, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado.Storms are expected to develop later Tuesday afternoon across northern Vermont and northern New Hampshire before moving east into western Maine during the evening and overnight hours. While southern New England should remain mostly dry, an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday.The National Weather Service has also issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, and Providence counties.
Heat index values are expected to climb as high as 103 degrees, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for anyone spending extended periods outdoors.Adding to the unsettled weather, hazy skies caused by wildfire smoke will continue across the region Tuesday and are expected to become more noticeable on Wednesday. This may have an effect on forecasted high temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds are carrying smoke from ongoing wildfires burning in Ontario, Canada, and northern Minnesota, reducing air quality and creating smoky conditions that some residents may be able to smell.Residents across northern New England should stay weather-aware Tuesday evening as conditions can change quickly, while those throughout southern New England should take precautions against the dangerous heat and be prepared for continued smoky skies through midweek.WATCH THE FORECAST
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