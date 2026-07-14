Northern New England braces for severe storms as dangerous heat, wildfire smoke impact region

NEW ENGLAND — A significant weather threat is expected on Tuesday evening and overnight across northern New England as strong to severe thunderstorms develop over the region. Boston 25 Meteorologists are warning that storms could produce localized flooding, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado.Storms are expected to develop later Tuesday afternoon across northern Vermont and northern New Hampshire before moving east into western Maine during the evening and overnight hours. While southern New England should remain mostly dry, an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday.The National Weather Service has also issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, and Providence counties.