‘Everybody believes’: Brockton relishing Cape Verde Cinderella story in World Cup

BROCKTON, Mas. — The streets of Brockton were jumping Sunday night after Cape Verde’s Cinderella story in their first ever World Cup continued.

The island nation off West Africa drew their second match against Uruguay Sunday night. They are now sitting in the middle of their group with 2 draws thus far.

Videos and pictures show hundreds in Brockton with Cape Verdean heritage flooding the city streets following the historic result Sunday.

“Everybody believe in Cape Verde right now,” said one fan Monday.

Another added, “Just happiness, everybody is just so happy.”

Cape Verde’s Kevin Pina scored the nation’s first ever World Cup goal Sunday against Uruguay. Pina lived in Brockton but was recruited back to play for his home nation as a teenager.

A Brockton resident explained, “We’re all like a community. So, we’re all friends, but he did really good.”

At the Cape Verdean Association of Brockton, executive director Tatiana Moniz called this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her community.

“They do call us the eleventh island in Brockton, so that’s what we are,” she said. “If you go back home that’s what it is as well -- partying, having fun, being together, family, about your neighbors, your friends, etc. It takes a village.”

Ludymila Lobo Vieira, a Cape Verdean employee at the association, added, “It makes me emotional! It gives me bumps.”

Cape Verde will face Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match for a chance to guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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