Driver holding pregnant woman hostage struck 8 vehicles during I-93 chase, state police say

MILTON, Mass. — A driver who was allegedly holding a pregnant woman hostage is facing multiple charges after a chaotic police pursuit on Interstate 93 in Milton Wednesday morning ended with a crash and a dramatic arrest, authorities said.

Troopers and detectives identified and began pursuing a vehicle linked to a suspected hostage-by-firearm situation around 7:20 a.m. near Exit 9 on the northbound side of the Expressway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

During the pursuit, investigators say the “very dangerous” suspect crashed into eight vehicles on the highway before coming to a stop near Exit 11 and attempting to flee on foot.

Expressway crash and arrest

Troopers were able to apprehend the suspect and provide assistance to the victim, a pregnant woman, according to state police. Authorities say they also recovered a firearm from the crashed vehicle.

Dashcam video showed state police cruisers actively chasing after the driver, whose SUV was spotted weaving wildly through heavy rush-hour traffic moments before the wreck.

The video also showed troopers taking the suspect into custody as traffic stood at a standstill.

No information about the condition of the people involved in the crashes was immediately released.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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