Lawsuits mount against Gabriel House owner following deadly Fall River fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The owner of the Gabriel House assisted living facility is facing a growing number of lawsuits, including a new filing detailing the last-minute rescue of an 82-year-old grandmother from the blaze that killed ten residents.

Courthouse records show that Dennis Etzkorn, the owner of the Gabriel House, is now the defendant in at least seven lawsuits, with more anticipated in the aftermath of the deadly fire.

The latest lawsuit was filed on behalf of Janice Pelletier, an 82-year-old resident who barely escaped the inferno that engulfed the facility shortly before 10 p.m.

According to the legal filing, Ms. Pelletier was awakened by the sound of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke. Unable to exit on her own, she called her son, who rushed to the home but could not get past the flames and smoke.

Ms. Pelletier’s son was able to direct arriving firefighters to a second-floor bathroom where his mother was trapped. Rescuers reportedly carried the grandmother out through a window and down a ladder to safety.

The lawsuit states that Ms. Pelletier “suffered smoke inhalation and an injury to her left foot” and has “lost her residence, her possessions, and her sense of safety.” She is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center in Somerset.

In the suit, Pelletier’s attorney describes a multitude of alleged building and operational deficiencies at the Gabriel House, including problems with smoke detectors, sprinklers, and emergency lighting. The complaint also cites “inadequate staffing and emergency planning” and a broken elevator as factors contributing to the tragedy.

The building fire at the Fall River assisted living facility resulted in the deaths of ten residents.

Gabriel House owner Dennis Etzkorn has retained a Boston-based public relations firm in response to the growing legal and public scrutiny.

A firm spokesperson tells Boston 25, “Dennis and the staff are obviously heartbroken by this incredibly unimaginable disaster. There are no words to describe the sadness that everyone is going through. We know that the pain is unimaginable,” adding, “Dennis continues to cooperate with authorities to determine the facts and circumstances of the fire, including why it was not contained to the room of origin.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group