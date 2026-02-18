Lawrence bridge closed after snow removal crews find roaring fire

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A bridge in Lawrence is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area after a roaring fire left the underside of the structure scorched early Tuesday morning.

Lawrence Department of Public Works crews and officers first arrived at the Central Bridge for snow removal shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Crews then noticed flames coming from the lower level and shut down all traffic to the bridge.

The Lawrence police department shared video showing the aftermath of the large fire.

Police say the bridge will remain closed until further notice.

“We strongly encourage all motorists to avoid the area to allow emergency crews and inspectors to work safely and without interruption. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and should expect significant traffic delays,” Lawrence police said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group