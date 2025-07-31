Lawmakers to decide on bell-to-bell ban on cellphones in Massachusetts schools

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday are slated to vote on a proposal to make classrooms across the state cellphone-free during the school day.

The proposed legislation, currently under review by the state Senate, aims to prohibit cellphone use from bell to bell, requiring K-12 students in public schools to keep their phones in lockers throughout the day.

Bob Bardwell, executive director for the Massachusetts School Counselors Association, supports the measure.

Bardwell believes that a statewide ban would “level the playing field and give more support to schools and districts who may be struggling to enforce these policies consistently.”

The proposal includes exceptions that would be determined by individual school districts. These exceptions could apply to students with disabilities or those who need their phones to monitor health conditions.

Additionally, the legislation mandates that schools must ensure there is at least one way for parents to contact their children during the school day.

About 20 other states currently have laws that either ban or restrict cellphone use in schools, providing a precedent for Massachusetts lawmakers to consider.

If passed, the cellphone ban would be implemented for the 2026-2027 school year, potentially reducing distractions and helping students focus more on learning.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group