Large police investigation underway at Manchester pond

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police have blocked off a roadway near a Manchester park on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, there is an active investigation ongoing in the area of Pine Island Park.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says they are aware of and actively monitoring the situation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

