What’s open and closed on Labor Day in Massachusetts?

Planning to head out this Labor Day? Here’s a look at what’s open and closed across Massachusetts on the holiday.

Government buildings

Government offices, post offices, courts, and schools are closed.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed on Monday.

Transportation

MBTA

Subway, bus, and The RIDE will run on a Sunday schedule.



Commuter Rail will run on a weekend schedule.

Retail stores

Target and Walmart are open on Monday.

Walgreens and CVS locations are open.

Pharmacy hours may be reduced depending on location.

Grocery stores

Stop & Shop, Big Y, Market Basket, Star Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, BJ’s, and ALDI are open.

Costco is closed.

Chain restaurants and fast-food

Dunkin’, Chik-Fil-A, Honey Dew Donuts, IHOP, Jersey Mike’s Subs, KFC, Taco Bell, Chili’s, and Wendy’s are open.

Subway, Starbucks, and Dairy Queen may have reduced hours depending on location.

Shoppers should check with their local stores before heading out.

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