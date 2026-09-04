Hundreds of Encore workers walk off job over pay, benefits

EVERETT, Mass. — Hundreds of workers at the area’s biggest casino walked off the job on Friday, just ahead of the holiday weekend, as they push for higher wages and stronger job protections.

Employees at Encore Boston Harbor walked off the job at 7 a.m. and say they are not being paid at the same level as workers at other unionized hotels in the area.

The two unions representing the workers — UNITE HERE Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 — are seeking wage increases over the course of a three-year contract.

“Encore management has pushed our members to the brink because they thought they could take our labor for granted,” said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. “If Encore wants its casino running, it needs the workers who make it run. And the Teamsters are standing up and fighting back.”

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For non-tipped employees, the unions are seeking an additional $10 per hour over three years. Tipped employees are seeking an additional $5 per hour.

The unions voted in mid-August to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the casino.

Workers say Encore has countered their proposals with wage increases that amount to less than half of what they are seeking.

The employees who walked off the job include housekeepers, slot attendants, waitstaff, delivery drivers, grounds staff and other casino workers.

The unions are also seeking to maintain health care benefits and job-security protections that were established under the workers’ previous contract.

That includes provisions guaranteeing employees a certain number of hours. Workers say the casino is looking to eliminate those protections.

Employees also claim Encore is seeking to structure its health care costs in a way that would effectively reduce the value of their wage increases.

Encore Boston Harbor has said it will remain open during the strike and continue operating while negotiations with the unions continue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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