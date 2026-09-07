Body pulled from Mass. pond

AMESBURY, Mass. — A body was pulled from a pond in Amesbury on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, on Saturday, September 5, a 68-year-old man was recovered from Amesbury Park Pond on Greenleaf Street.

The man was declared deceased by the Amesbury Fire Department.

The investigation into the cause of death is now underway. The DA says no foul play is suspected at this time.

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