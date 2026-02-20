Kowloon gets approval to open new tiki bar at North Shore beach

REVERE, Mass. — The Kowloon, an iconic North Shore restaurant and entertainment landmark, is preparing to open a new summer‑themed location on Revere Beach.

The Revere License Commission approved a license earlier this week for the restaurant to open a Kowloon‑branded tiki bar along the beachfront.

The venue is expected to open this spring and will include 175 seats — 115 indoors and 60 outdoors — and operate daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Commissioners raised concerns about potential noise issues because the bar will be located in a mixed‑use development that includes residential units. Operators told the board they plan to address those concerns.

The new location will feature the same cocktails and menu offerings served at the Kowloon’s flagship restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group