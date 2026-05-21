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Two people hospitalized after wall collapse at construction site in Duxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Duxbury wall collapse Duxbury wall collapse
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

DUXBURY, Mass. — Two people were hurt after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Duxbury.

According to Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a construction site on Redhawk Lane late Wednesday morning.

Two patients were transported with various injures to a local trauma center.

OSHA has been notified and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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