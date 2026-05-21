Two people hospitalized after wall collapse at construction site in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — Two people were hurt after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Duxbury.
According to Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a construction site on Redhawk Lane late Wednesday morning.
Two patients were transported with various injures to a local trauma center.
OSHA has been notified and an investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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